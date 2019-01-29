Spokane Valley Detectives have arrested a mother on charges of rape, molestation and sexual exploitation involving her three children, including a three-year-old daughter.

Back on Dec. 2, 2018, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a person who said 27-year-old Jessica Cunnington was "in trouble" and would be going to jail for a "sexually-related" crime. Cunnington said she had a Tumblr account where she became involved with "inappropriate interactions", including sexual photos of her three-year-old daughter.

Cunnington had asked the person to take a laptop computer, an external hard drive and some CD's containing family photos because she had been afraid the FBI would seize them. She accepted the property and reported the information to Spokane Valley deputies.

With the information obtained, a Sexual Assault Unit Detective began an investigation alongside an FBI task force. Investigations found Cunnington was separated from her husband and had been living in an apartment in the 900 block of S. Pines with three children.

Search warrants for internet accounts and electronic devices were obtained, where several sexually explicit pictures and videos were located, along with documentation, and graphic/detailed sexually explicit conversations that had been sent to another person via Kik and Tumblr.

The three children were released into the custody of Child Protection Services.

Tuesday, Cunnington was arrested and charged with first-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor in connection to the local investigation. She was booked into the Spokane County Jail and may face additional federal charges as the FBI task force investigates.