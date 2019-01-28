25-year-old Ashley Horning, the mother of two, and former stripper who had been facing second degree murder charges, is now being investigated for first degree murder.

Horning is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend's mother in the face, and then running from the scene. She ultimately surrendered to police about an hour after the shooting, on January 24th. Horning told KHQ in an exclusive interview that she doesn't remember the shooting. She says she woke up, then thought she went back to bed but "came to" later in the morning and realized she was wanted for murder.

The victim, 48-year-old Christine Powell, was killed in a home in the 2400 of East Cataldo. Powell's son, Greg Powell and his daughter were also at the home. Greg Powell shares a daughter with Ashley Horning. Horning has another daughter, with another man who was not there at the time.

Detectives now say they believe evidence exists that Horning may have planned this murder ahead of time, which would warrant first degree murder charges. They've filed a search warrant to seize any firearms, any clothing, any forensic evidence, any cell phones related to the crime scene, and any shoe print evidence.

Ashley Horning remains in the Spokane County jail on a $1 Million bond.