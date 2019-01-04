Spokane musician asks for help after prized bass stolen from his garage

SPOKANE, Wash. - Ask anyone in a band and they'll tell you their instrument is the most important thing they own. One Spokane man is now hoping someone can help reunite him with his stolen bass guitar.

The local rock band Elephant Gun Riot has been playing shows together in clubs and venues around Spokane for more than five years. After a gig last week, bassist Patrick Rooks did something he never does, he put the bass guitar he's had for more than a decade, in his garage.

Come Wednesday morning he said it was gone, someone had stolen it.

Rooks immediately reported the theft to police and began searching, writing about it online in a post on the band's Facebook page. That post has now been shared more than 130 times.

There were other things taken in the burglary, but the guitar is what Rooks cares about most. To him, it was more than just an instrument, it's his passion.

Now he has a message for whoever took his guitar, and who is now keeping him from doing what he loves.

"They took something important," Rooks said. "I'd like it back."

With three weeks until their next show, Rooks said he's hopeful he'll get his prized bass back.