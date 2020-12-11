According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Kurtis Robinson, president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP, is stepping down to allow new leadership to meet the needs of the community.
Robinson told The Spokesman-Review that he will stay with the organization as the vice president.
Former vice president, Kiantha Duncan, will take over starting December 21.
Duncan was recently appointed to service on the Community Colleges of Spokane's Board of Trustees by Governor Jay Inslee.
