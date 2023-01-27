SPOKANE, Wash. - The president of the Spokane branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) shared a statement Friday afternoon on the death of Tyre Nichols.
Kiantha Duncan shared the message ahead of the release of body camera footage from the City of Memphis. That video showed Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols was hospitalized after the incident and died on Jan. 10.
"Equal Justice means that no one is above the law, and no one in a law enforcement uniform is exempt from following the oath taken to provide public safety," Kiantha wrote. "The African American law enforcement officers who committed this heinous crime must swiftly be held accountable."
Duncan invited law enforcement to join the NAACP in "shared commitment to actualizing social harmony in our communities."