Spokane NAACP releases statement on Rep. Matt Shea's connection to Team Rugged

The Spokane chapter of the NAACP, released a statement Saturday commenting on Representative Matt Shea's connection to "Team Rugged," a group that trains young men on biblical warfare.
"Any person who supports such efforts poses an imminent threat to our community and has no place in civil society, let along our state's governing body," the NAACP wrote. "Matt Shea uses his platform to promote hate and violence."
The release continues by asking other state officials to not allow dangerous Christian Nationalism to persist in the people's House.