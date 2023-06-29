SPOKANE, Wash.-- The NAACP has condemned the Supreme Court's ruling that strikes down affirmative action in college admissions.
The goal of affirmative action in college admissions has been to increase access to education, promote diversity and create new opportunities and progress for marginalized communities.
Spokane's NAACP President, Kurtis Robinson told Non-Stop Local that this ruling could jeopardize progress for Black Americans in the classroom and beyond.
"It's a dark day when you think about it... where we could be. As human-family. Where we should be, as an American society. When it comes to those goals of freedom and justice for everyone, it's a step backwards in manifesting that," Robinson said.
The president for the national branch of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, has also condemned the supreme court's decision, stating quote, "The NAACP will not be deterred nor silenced in our fight to hold leaders and institutions accountable for their role in embracing diversity no matter what."
Robinson said the next step for the Spokane NAACP will be to follow the national NAACP's steps, and support them fully.