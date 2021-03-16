The National Civic League has named Spokane as a finalist for the "All-America City Award."
This year's award theme is "Building Equitable and Resilient Communities," according to the National Civic League.
"The award, given to 10 communities each year since 1949, celebrates and recognizes villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges," the organization writes on their website.
Twenty cities are up for the award:
- Barberton, OH
- Bellevue, WA
- Carlisle, PA
- Dallas, TX
- El Paso, TX
- Englewood, CO
- Evanston, IL
- Fitzgerald, GA
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Fort Wayne, IN
- Kansas City, MO
- Livermore, CA
- Miami Lakes, FL
- Miramar, FL
- Morrisville, NC
- Richmond, VA
- Southfield, MI
- Spokane, WA
- Sumter, SC
- Wheat Ridge, CO