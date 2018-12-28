The Lilac City has been recognized as the most giving community in Washington according to an insurance company.
Spokane was awarded the Season of Giving Award for the state of Washington by Insurify. The award recognizes the community in each state with the highest percentage of workers who epitomize the spirit of giving, according to Insurify’s data.
Insurify's data scientists analyzed over 1.5 million car insurance applications, including information on occupations, which allowed them to identify the cities with the highest proportion of "giving" community members.
The company calculates the percentage of residents in communities with the following occupations: Caregivers, Counselors, Firefighters, Hospice volunteers, Nurse practitioners, Paramedics, Physicians/medical doctors, Teachers, Therapists and Social workers.
Other communities who claimed the awards in their respective states around the Pacific Northwest include Idaho Falls, Great Falls and Salem.
“This time of year, it’s not uncommon to get caught up in the spirit of gift-giving and holiday cheer,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “But so many people in our communities perform thankless work before, during, and after the holiday season. It is our duty to recognize the communities that go above and beyond in serving each other. We raise a glass to the true heroes of the holiday season!”
For a full list of 2018 Season of Giving Award winners, visit https://insurify.com/insights/insurifys-season-of-giving-awards/