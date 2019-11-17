SPOKANE, Wash. - Home-buying website, Realtor.com has ranked Spokane the top market for out-of-area home buyers.
The largest share of potential buyers searching for homes in Spokane are from Seattle, Atlanta, Georgia, and Coeur d’Alene according to the report.
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, the website looked at the 100 largest metro areas in the united states for cross-market demand, studied views of listings on its site and compared how many out-of-town buyers looked at homes in each city compared with the number of locals wanting to move somewhere else.
The website reports that home-buyers found homes that were 21 percent less expensive in Spokane compared to other metro areas.
The median closing price in Spokane County in October was $265,000, compared to $240,000 in October 2018. The median price remains under the national median single-family home price of $280,200.
