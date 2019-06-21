Spokane native, Anne McClain, returns to Earth on June 24 after first flight to space

Spokane native, Anne McClain, will return to Earth on June 24 after her first trip to space.
According to NASA, McClain, arrived at the station on December 3, 2018 for the 204-day mission spanning 3,264 orbits of the Earth and a journey of 86.4 million miles.
Live coverage the crew’s return will begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT on NASA Television and the NASA website.
