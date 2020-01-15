Spokane's own Steve Gleason is set to be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.
Gleason, a standout athlete at Gonzaga Prep and Washington State, became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig's disease after he was diagnosed with the paralyzing condition.
President Donald Trump signed legislation last year awarding Gleason the medal, which is the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress.
“Steve Gleason has shown tremendous courage and resolve in the face of ALS. He has remained positive in the face of extreme adversity, inspiring all who hear his story,” U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy from Louisiana said after announcing the ceremony date.
The ceremony is set for 12 p.m. PT at the U.S. Capitol in Statuary Hall. KHQ will have a live stream available from the event.
Gleason founded Team Gleason, which has provided nearly $10 million in adventure, technology, equipment and care services thousands of people living with ALS. He was diagnosed with ALS back in 2011, and documented the struggles with the disease in the 2016 film "Gleason."
Gleason played for the New Orleans Saints during his pro career, most notably blocking a punt during the Saints' first game back in the rebuilt Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.
Cassidy said Gleason worked with the Congressional Gold Medal Committee on the medal’s design. It features Gleason in a Saints jersey. Images of a mountain and forest pay homage to his native state of Washington.
