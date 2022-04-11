Stanford's Lexie Hull declared for the 2022 WNBA draft last Monday, and today she was taken sixth overall by Indiana Fever.
A Spokane native, Hull finished her career with 1,402 points, the 24th most in Stanford history. Her 191 career 3-pointers are the 11th most all-time. Additionally, Hull received the 2022 Elite 90 Award with her 3.9 GPA, was named winner of the 2022 women’s basketball Senior CLASS Award and was honorable mention on the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-America team.
She's set to graduate this spring with both a Bachelor's and Master's in Management Science and Engineering.
She and her sister Lacie returned to Spokane to play in the NCAA Tournament, marking the first time they'd played at the Spokane Arena since the 2017 Stinky Sneaker.