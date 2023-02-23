Spokane native restores “Dorothy Dean’s” home kitchen after sitting unused since 2005

SPOKANE, WASH- It’s the story of two women, one house, a generation apart.
“It’s the Lotholt Brown House, and it was finished in 1924,” Erin Haskell Gourde said.
Haskell Gourde and her husband Zachary purchased the home in October, Haskell Gourde, said it’s been her dream home since she was in High School.
“I have always had my eye on this house,” Haskell Gourde said.
Haskell Gourde is a Spokane girl, she grew up on the south hill, went to WSU, and married a Gonzaga Bulldog. Now, she’s an interior designer and owns her own firm, “Design for the PPL.”
Now, she’s bringing her work home, she’s restoring a historic Spokane home that was built in the 1920s.
“When you come in a place like this, [well] you can’t even get this built anymore,” Haskell Gourde said, “you realize how special the architectural details and did you have to preserve it.”
The house has had a cast of characters live in it, but one resident might be best known as the woman who helped feed Spokane, “Dorothy Dean.”
“I don’t cook,” Haskell Gourde said.
Haskell Gourde might not cook but “Dorothy Dean,” did.
“Dorothy Dean,” was a pseudonym for the woman who wrote for The Spokesman Review’s homemaker section.
Haskell Gourde now owns the home of Edna May Brown who passed away in 2005 and wrote for the Spokesman in the 30s and 40s.
“I certainly didn’t know that until I moved in,” Haskell Gourde said, “I knew a lot about this house but this was a fun surprise that I learned a couple months after living here.”
The house was clearly built for entertaining, Haskell Gourde explains that in old architecture, --something she has great expertise on as its what she got her degree in from WSU, the kitchens are small and hidden.
This kitchen was definitely hidden, but remodeled.
“I needed to know everything, like what happened in this kitchen,” Haskell Gourde, “it was remodeled, it used to be even smaller, it was functional and had a lot of counterspace and I had two refrigerators.”
Haskell Gourde later learned from neighbors what it was used for. Brown was working from home long before zoom meetings were popular.
“This served as the test kitchen for a lot of the recipes,” Haskell Gourde said.
The house has sat largely empty since 2005, since Brown passed away. Haskell Gourde is working to keep it historically accurate well infusing her own flare into the home and kitchen.
From vibrant modern furniture and period appropriate wallpaper, the house is a place where old and new met.
“Obviously I’m a designer,” Haskell Gourde said, “I think it’s about understanding what’s important and what’s not, and celebrating the details… incorporating the wallpaper, incorporating new lighting.”
As Haskell Gourde said makes updates to the South Hill home she feels like in a way she’s becoming friends with “Dorothy Dean.”
“She was very charismatic, she was very proper she was very elegant but she was also simple at the same time,” Haskell Gourde said.
Haskell Gourde had the opportunity to meet Browns daughter who pleased to know that the house was in good hands.
Though times have changed, the purpose of the home has stayed the same.
Haskell Gourde can now can be found in the dining room off the kitchen working on her next design project, the old house on the south hill might have a new tenant but the house continues to be a touch point for a strong woman working in it.
“I own a very special piece of Spokane history,” Haskell Gourde said.
