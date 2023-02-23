SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s the story of two women, one house, a generation apart.
"It’s the Lotholt Brown House, and it was finished in 1924," said Erin Haskell Gourde.
Haskell Gourde and her husband Zachary purchased the home in October, which has been her dream home since she was in high school.
"I have always had my eye on this house," Haskell Gourde said.
Haskell Gourde is a Spokane girl, she grew up on the South Hill, went to WSU, and married a Gonzaga Bulldog. Now, she’s an interior designer and owns her own firm, "Design for the PPL."
This time, she’s bringing her work home, restoring a historic Spokane house built in the 1920s.
"When you come in a place like this, [well] you can’t even get this built anymore," Haskell Gourde said, "you realize how special the architectural details and did you have to preserve it."
The house has had a cast of characters live in it, but one resident might be best known as the woman who helped feed Spokane, "Dorothy Dean."
"I don’t cook," Haskell Gourde laughed.
Haskell Gourde might not cook but "Dorothy Dean," did.
"Dorothy Dean," was a pseudonym for the woman who wrote for The Spokesman Review’s homemaker section.
Haskell Gourde now owns the home of Edna May Brown who passed away in 2005 and wrote for the Spokesman in the 30s and 40s.
"I certainly didn’t know that until I moved in," Haskell Gourde said, "I knew a lot about this house, but this was a fun surprise that I learned a couple months after living here."
The house was clearly built for entertaining. Haskell Gourde explained that in old architecture — something she has great expertise on, having received a degree on the topic at WSU — the kitchens are small and hidden.
This kitchen was definitely hidden, but remodeled for more space.
"I needed to know everything, like what happened in this kitchen," said Haskell Gourde, "it was remodeled, it used to be even smaller. It was functional and had a lot of counterspace, and it had two refrigerators."
Haskell Gourde later learned from neighbors what it was used for — Brown was working from home long before Zoom meetings were popular.
"This served as the test kitchen for a lot of the recipes," Haskell Gourde explained.
The house has sat largely empty since 2005, since Brown passed away. Haskell Gourde is working to keep it historically accurate, while still infusing her own flare into the home and kitchen.
With vibrant, modern furniture and period appropriate wallpaper, the house is a place where old and new meet.
"Obviously, I’m a designer," Haskell Gourde said, "I think it’s about understanding what’s important and what’s not, and celebrating the details — incorporating the wallpaper, incorporating new lighting."
As Haskell Gourde said makes updates to the South Hill home, she feels like in a way, she’s becoming friends with "Dorothy Dean."
"She was very charismatic, she was very proper, she was very elegant," described Haskell Gourde. "But she was also simple at the same time."
Haskell Gourde had the opportunity to meet Brown's daughter, who was pleased to know that the house was in good hands.
Though times have changed, the purpose of the home has stayed the same.
Haskell Gourde can now be found in the dining room off the kitchen, working on her next design project, much like Brown designed her recipes. The old house on the South Hill might have a new tenant, but the house continues to be a touchstone for a strong woman working in it.
"I own a very special piece of Spokane history," Haskell Gourde beamed.
Im working on a story about “Dorothy Dean,” she was a pseudonym for two women who wrote for @SpokesmanReview in the 30s-80s, she wrote recipes and gave homemakers tips. I felt it right to bring my grandma’s recipe box full of her recipes back to the test kitchen. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/i41D1J7XWf— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) February 22, 2023