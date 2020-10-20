Spokane native secures spot on Team Gwen during The Voice blind auditions

Spokane native Liam St. John has successfully made it onto Team Gwen during Tuesday's nights episode of The Voice.
St. John, 29, wowed the judges with a performance of "Sex & Candy" by Marcy Playground.
Blake Shelton was the first judge to turn his chair around during the blind audition, followed by Gwen Stefani.
Shelton and Stefani battled it out for St. John to join their team.
Shelton said, "I know the difference between 'Spo-can' and 'Spo-kaine.'"
Shelton said Stefani previously pronounced the name of the city wrong. Shelton's response to her was, "it's very offensive if you don't know how to say it right."
St. John thought for a moment on stage before picking Stefani.
St. John attended Whitworth University where he received a degree in marketing and later received a MBA.
You can watch his blind audition here.
