Spokane native Steve Gleason was honored Wednesday by the Chicago Cubs for Lou Gehrig Day.
Gleason grew up in Spokane and went to high school at Gonzaga Prep. He attended Washington State University where he started on both the football and baseball teams.
He went on to to play professional football for the New Orleans Saints, taking part in one of the teams most successful seasons in history leading up to that time.
Just months after Gleason was diagnosed with ALS, he and his wife found out they were pregnant with their first child.
Now, Gleason is father to his son, Rivers and his daughter, Gray.
In 2019, Gleason was awarded with the Congressional Gold Medal for his contributions to ALS awareness. He was the first NFL player to receive the award.