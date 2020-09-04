NEW ORLEANS - Spokane native Steve Gleason and his family threw out the first pitch for the Seattle Mariners' Friday game.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremonial first pitch was performed remotely. Gleason and his family recorded the pitch from their home in New Orleans.
Gleason, a standout athlete at Gonzaga Prep and Washington State, became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig's disease after he was diagnosed with the paralyzing condition.
Gleason played for the New Orleans Saints during his pro career, most notably blocking a punt during the Saints' first game back in the rebuilt Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.
