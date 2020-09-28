Congratulations are pouring in to Spokane native Tyler Johnson who will have his name added to the Stanley Cup.
Tampa Bay won in game six against Dallas 2-0 Monday night.
Johnson previously played for the Spokane Chiefs from 2007 to 2011.
According to the Spokane Chiefs, this was the second time Johnson headed to the final in 2015. In 2015, Tampa Bay lost to Chicago.
Congratulations to Spokane born and former @SpokaneChiefs @tjohnny09 and the @TBLighting for winning the #StanleyCup .— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 29, 2020
Enjoy it while you can. We release the @NHLSeattle_ Kraken in 2021.
