Toilet paper shortage
Empty grocery store shelves are a serious problem for homeless shelters across the nation. A Spokane group is trying to help them bridge the gap when it comes to a major item.
 
Giving Backpacks founder Rick Clark said he didn't want to sit at home in fear. He wanted to help others in need, so his organization spent Saturday collecting toilet paper for homeless shelters that are running out. 
 
Clark said it's a stressful time, but it's also bringing out some of the best in people.
 
"Businesses have come out and got cases of toilet paper to us, and individuals. We had one girl who was 19 living by herself and she just said I don't have a lot but I can spare a couple rolls," Clark said. "I just thought that was awesome that we're helping each other because right now we need to do that more than ever."
 
Donation drive volunteers said they collected hundreds of rolls of toilet paper on Saturday, but homeless shelters need even more.
 
Donation drop-offs can be arranged by contacting Giving Backpacks. 

