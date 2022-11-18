SPOKANE, Wash. - With cold weather hitting the region, Thrive International and other community partners are gathering coats for immigrants and refugees in Spokane.
Those nonprofits are on a mission to Local Nonprofits asking for community help to give 700 Coats to local refugees and immigrants. They are asking the community to drop off coats Nov. 18 at the Thrive Center lobby.
After sending out applications to indicate the level of need in former refugee and immigrant communities in Spokane, these nonprofits learned hundreds of families need coats, almost 700 in total.
Thrive International and their community partners have already collected over 519 coats - but they need the local community to help them fill the gap.
Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Thrive is asking the community to bring their gently used or new coats to Thrive Center.
Although most of those in need are Ukrainian refugees staying at the center, other refugees and immigrants in need include those from Afghanistan, Burma/Myanmar, Iraq, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan