Spokane nonprofits struggle as donations dip, need soars
SPOKANE, Wash. -- So many industries have been devastated by the pandemic and local non-profits are no exception. Many say while donations have taken a dive, the need for the help they can provide has increased exponentially.
 
Cancer Can't Board President Becky Van Keulen says her organization is among those hurting right now. She says nothing will stop them from trying to help as many as they possibly can, but the pandemic has brought on many new challenges.
 
"The American Cancer Society nationally has lost about two million dollars in funding," she said. "They have closed their branch here in Spokane. Other nonprofits, (Cancer Can't) included, are working to serve those patients so no one falls through the cracks."
 
That means many nonprofits, like Cancer Can't, are working to support more patients with less funding coming in. Like so many others in our community, they are now shifting the way they hope to raise money.
 
"This is very difficult," she said. "We can't have our big fundraising events; we are going virtual."
 
It's a big adjustment but Van Keulen says they're willing to do anything to help those who are struggling.
 
"We've been around for about six years," she said. "We serve adult oncology patients. Some of the programs we offer include a grant program. Often when patients are diagnosed with cancer, there is a loss in income. We help with grants with things like mortgages, electric bills."
 
They also have a transportation effort to ensure patients make every appointment. They have volunteer drivers who work to take that burden off of their shoulders.
 
Van Keulen says they also pull out all the stops to make Christmas special for local families.
 
"My favorite program is Cancer Can't Take Christmas," she said. "When a parent is diagnosed with cancer, we allow families in the community to sponsor that family and go shopping and provide a Christmas."
 
But all of their good work needs funding to continue.
 
"Nonprofits are hurting," she said. "If you are able to help one, please do it. Any of them. Whatever your favorite (one is.)"
 
Despite some obstacles 2020 has presented for Cancer Can't, and others, Van Keulen is staying optimistic. She's hopeful our community will continue to support one another and help those who need it most.
 
"When my husband was battling cancer, people would say, 'I can't imagine what you're going through.' Now, I keep finding myself telling patients, 'I can't imagine doing this during a pandemic,'" she said. "It has been extremely difficult. There is a great need in our community."
 
Cancer Can't has a fundraiser next month. For more information on that, visit https://www.cancercant.com/events/dinner-auction2020

