SPOKANE, Wash. - A winter storm warning is in effect now until 10 a.m. on Thursday with a total snow accumulation of 6-9 inches expected.
This warning is issued for Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford and Fairfield.
Travel could be difficult and conditions could impact morning or evening commute.
Steady snow will continue through Wednesday evening. A brief break in snow is expected overnight before another round of snow arrives early Thursday morning.
