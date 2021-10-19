SPOKANE, Wash. -- The City of Spokane is offering a 6-month transition period for utility customers who have not caught up on payments due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statewide moratorium on water shutoffs and additional late fees expired on Sept. 30, 2021. The City estimates roughly 7,500 accounts owe money on their utility bills due to the pandemic. The total amount owed is about $6.5 million.
"The City remains committed to assisting customers while our community recovers from the pandemic" read a press release from the City on Tuesday. "These customers/citizens have time to transition back into current status on their bills and have the opportunity to make payments or set up interest free payment plans until March 31, 2022."
The City also added that late fees won’t be included until at least Nov. 30, 2021. A proactive approach to getting caught up on un-paid fees is encouraged.
The City is offering interest-free payment plans for residential and commercial customers on Tuesday. An easy-to-use online form is available on the City’s website.
Low-income households facing financial hardship also can seek help through a couple of programs, including:
- The City’s U-Help program. The U-Help program provides low-income households with emergency financial assistance to help pay for their City utility bills, which include charges for water, wastewater, stormwater and garbage collection. Through the end of 2021, the program includes additional flexibility to allow more customers to receive help. Assistance is available by calling SNAP (Spokane Neighborhood Actions Programs) at 456-SNAP.
- Rent Assistance programs funded with federal dollars. These programs also can assist with utility charges. City residents can go to the City’s web site for more details. City utility customers who live outside the City can call SNAP at 456-SNAP for information on the County’s program.
The City says that they are tracking other possible sources of financial assistance and will provide updated information as more programs become available.