On Wednesday, a Spokane Police Officer pled not guilty to charges of vehicular assault.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, 27-year-old Michael Brunner's charges stem from an investigation that shows he was driving over twice the speed limit when he struck a car driven by a civilian back in March.
The investigation conducted by Washington State Patrol said Brunner was driving 65 mph in a 30 mph zone when he struck the car at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Fifith Avenue.
Brunner was in his police car but was not going to an emergency.
The victim sustained a broken rib and collarbone from the accident.
Brunner's trial is set for December 7.
