SPOKANE, Wash. - For the second time in less than a week, several Spokane officers were injured during a violent encounter with a domestic violence suspect.

On Sunday morning, Spokane Police responded to a report that a man, identified as 35-year-old Jacob Wiswell, was armed with a knife. Wiswell was reportedly trying to force his way into a relative's home in the 2000 block of west Broadway.

According to police, officers gave Wiswell numerous commands by officers but ignored them all. Taser deployments weren't effective, so officers went hands on to take Wiswell into custody.

Police said that during the struggle, one officer injured his knee so badly, he was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Other officers received minor injuries that didn't need treatment.

Wiswell was unhurt and was booked into jail for felony harassment (threats to kill)- domestic violence and may be facing additional charges.

Prior to this incident, several Spokane Police officers were involved in a confrontation with 37-year-old Aaron Aamodt after pulling him over for a traffic stop on January 15.

Police said Aamodt then lunged at one of the officers, threatening to kill him, so another officer used his taser on him, which didn't do anything. Police say Aamodt then charged the second officer, grabbed onto him and his gun, and tried to take it.

Aamodt then tackled the officer to the ground, repeatedly hit him, tried to bite the officer's throat and drove his thumb into the officer's eyeball, according to police.

In both of these violent encounters, police said tasers were ineffective and there was little to no time to deescalate the situation due to the suspects' actions.

While both suspects were successfully taken into custody, both encounters were quickly evolving, encounters that were potentially lethal.

If you know someone who is in crisis, there is help.

Frontier Behavioral Health recently launched a 24/7 Regional Crisis Line at 1-877-266-1818. For more information, visit their website at https://fbhwa.org/programs/crisis-response/24-7-regional-behavioral-health-crisis-line. As always, for emergencies, call 9-1-1.