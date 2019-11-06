The Spokane Police K-9 officer who shouted at a suspect that "I will f**king kill you" and "I'm going to put a bullet in your brain" has issued an apology to the Spokane community.
In a statement from the Spokane Police Guild they wrote:
To our Spokane community members,
Despite the intense and rapidly evolving circumstances surrounding the potentially lethal use of force Ofc. Dan Lesser was involved in February of this year, the language he used could only be viewed as unprofessional and unacceptable.
While Ofc. Lesser has taken responsibility for his unprincipled behavior in this incident, we, the Spokane Police Guild, feel it is important to affirm to our community that we hold ourselves to the high standard residents and visitors expect and deserve from us; every day, every contact, and every call for service. Because of this, we apologize for the unbefitting speech used during this encounter. We support Ofc. Lesser's desire to take a critical look at this incident with his fellow officers, through discussions during shift rollcalls and receiving mentorship opportunities when possible, so we can all learn from what happened.
The officers of the Spokane Police Guild endeavor to provide each member of our community with the best and most professional service possible; this time we fell short. We strive to learn from each encounter, both positive and negative, and appreciate the feedback we've already received from community members about this incident. We hear you.
Thank you all for your continued support of our members, as well as the rest of the Spokane Police personnel who work to serve you every day.
Officer Dan Lesser and his nephew, Officer Scott Lesser were involved in an incident that occurred in February 2019. Officers were trying to apprehend multi-time convicted felon, Lucas Ellerman, who the officers believed was armed with a handgun when they deployed a K-9 inside the suspect's vehicle.
