SPOKANE, Wash. - One man was killed following a crash near Riverside State Park.
Spokane Police officers were dispatched after it was reported that a man was laying in the street and his car was crashed into a tree a N. Aubrey White Parkway and W. Rifle Club Road.
Officers arrived just after midnight on Friday, August 28 and found the man laying in the road. Medics and fire personnel were also called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.
Officers and a Police K9 checked the area to make sure there were no other victims. No one else was located.
The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Traffic Collision Investigation unit was called in and is handling the investigation. The preliminary investigation suggests the deceased was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
While preliminary, police said it appears that it was a single-vehicle crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.