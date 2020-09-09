Two Spokane Police Officers were sent to the hospital after encountering an unknown substance when they responded to a possible overdose.
According to SPD, a caller said they saw two people in a car slumped over.
The two people in the car were transported to the hospital after officer arrived on scene.
SPD said during the investigations, the officers began experiencing visible symptoms including, disorientation, paleness, and extreme sweating.
One of the officers was able to self-administer Narcan. The other officer was given Narcan a short time later.
Both officers were transported to the hospital and are doing well.
According to SPD, one of the suspects has a felony warrant in Idaho.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.