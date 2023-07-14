Weather Alert

...Hot temperatures, gusty winds and low humidities Sunday and Monday... .Sunday will deliver the hottest temperatures and lowest humidity values of the week. Winds will increase across Central Washington Sunday afternoon and becoming gusty in the evening. A dry cold front will sweep through on Monday delivering strong winds across most districts. New and existing fires will have the potential to spread rapidly. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN, PALOUSE, SPOKANE AREA, LOWER Palouse, SNAKE RIVER... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 25 percent. * Impacts: New and existing fires have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&