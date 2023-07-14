SPOKANE, Wash. — For this coming weekend, multiple locations in Spokane will become cooling centers to help people cool off during the predicted extreme heat.
City code states cooling areas for homeless individuals should be available when temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher for two of more days, but anyone is welcome to access these resources.
“All individuals who need a safe place from the heat are welcome,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
Extreme heat increases the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Six Spokane Public Library locations throughout the city and the Trent Resource Center (TRAC) are available to provide indoor cooling areas for anyone who is seeking relief from the hot daytime temperatures.
Library locations available include:
- Central (906 W. Main St)
- Hillyard (4110 N. Cook St)
- Indian Trail (4909 W. Barnes Road)
- Liberty Park (402 S. Pittsburg St)
- Shadle Park (2111 W. Wellesley Ave)
- South Hill Library (3324 S. Perry St)
All of these locations will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday - Thursday, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday - Saturday and 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. They will have the space to serve 2,118 adults and children throughout the city.
TRAC is located at 4320 E. Trent Ave, it offers a cool space with industrial fans, three meals a day, supplemental hydration resources and snacks for those seeking shelter during the heat waves.
Cool spaces, hydration resources, restrooms and wi-fi connectivity are available in all spaces serving as cool areas. In addition, the libraries will offer books, interactive play areas, programs and neighborhood accessibility.
The City has secured donations of products for the cooling areas which include bottled water, Gatorade/Powerade, other caffeine-free hydration drinks, mini sunscreen products and single pack snacks. If you are interested in donating you can email the Director of Emergency Management at snuss@spokanecity.org. Donations are accepted on weekdays throughout July and August.
The Spokane Transit Authority will offer fare exceptions to riders going to and from a cooling space when the temperature is 95 degrees or above. If a passenger boards a bus and indicates that they are traveling to a cooling area, STA will let them ride for free.
Additionally, the Salvation Army offers vans that meet people where they are at and help them connect to local shelters. All you have to do is call them at (509) 280-6860 or (509) 280-6894 for a ride.
Lastly, Meals on Wheels Spokane is accepting new or unopened fans for homebound senior citizens.
If you want to be outside, there are options to help stay cool. Malls and the Spokane Park & Recreation splash pads are great options to cool down for free. The splash pads are operational daily from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The community is encouraged to take advantage of all the facilities and amenities as well as check on neighbors, friends and family during the heat waves. Residents are also urged to drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, apply sunscreen and to not leave kids or pets in vehicles.