SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Transportation Council is asking for public input on a plan to add four new projects to the region’s transportation improvement program.

The proposed amendment to the 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) would include projects such as a new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 2 and Deer Heights Road, a pavement preservation project on Interstate 90 from Barker Road to Harvard Road, a sidewalk improvement project on North Monroe Street from Indiana Avenue to Garland Avenue, and a transit signal priority project on various routes in Spokane County.

The TIP is a four-year plan that identifies regional transportation projects and programs that are eligible for federal, state, or local funding. The TIP is updated regularly as new projects are added, modified, or removed based on funding availability and project readiness.

The public can view the details of the proposed amendment and submit comments online at https://www.srtc.org/tip/ or by calling 509-343-6370. The comment period runs through Aug. 25.

SRTC is the metropolitan planning organization for Spokane County and is responsible for coordinating transportation planning and programming among local, state, and federal agencies. SRTC also ensures compliance with federal and state transportation laws and regulations.

SRTC is committed to nondiscrimination in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.O. 100.259) and the Americans with Disabilities Act. A person with a disability may request a reasonable accommodation by contacting the SRTC office by telephone at (509) 343-6370 or by email at contact.srtc@srtc.org at least 48 hours in advance. Persons with hearing impairment may contact (509) 343-6387 through the Washington Relay Service at 7-1-1.

