The Spokane Police Activities League summer program kicks off next week, and it’s not too late for kids to register.
Organizers say the program offers everything from sports like baseball and flag football to science and math. SPD says the program will take place in parks around Spokane, and there will be plenty of opportunities for kids to get exercise and make new friends.
Several organizations are working together to make the program possible, and they hope to keep kids away from crime and teach them how to make good choices in the future. SPD says lunch will be provided by the Spokane Public Schools summer lunch program.
The weekly program begins on Tuesday, June 25. The program will also be offered each Wednesday and Thursday. It will run from 12-3 p.m., and registration is required. A link to the form is available here.