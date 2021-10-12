SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane County paramedic will keep his job after the Fire District 8 Chief made the decision to accommodate his vaccine exemption.
State employees, including first responders, are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, get an approved exemption, or risk losing their job. Spokane County paramedic Cory Miles applied for a religious exemption which was approved by the fire district 8 board of fire commissioners.
Soon after he got approved, he received a letter of separation from the department saying they could not afford to make accommodations to keep him and the community he serves safe if he remained unvaccinated.
After receiving this letter, the board decided to host a meeting to vote on his employment status Tuesday afternoon. After the board went into an executive session, they decided to let district 8 fire chief Lonnie Rash make the decision.
Rash ultimately decided to allow Miles to keep his job through his approved exemption, and said that he will be able to negotiate accommodations at a later time.