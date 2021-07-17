SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, ParaSport Spokane athletes were surprised with brand new gear as part of a $40,000 grant given by The Hartford.
The grant money allowed them to purchase new equipment for their athletes, including throwing chairs, sleds, supplies for fencing, and even two brand new customized racing wheelchairs for two of their racers.
"The equipment cost for racers with a disability is huge compared to if you and I wanted to just run on the track with a new pair of shoes" said Teresa Skinner with ParaSport Spokane.
According to Teresa, equipment like the new racing chairs can cost over $3,500.
As the athletes arrived to practice on Saturday at Valley Christian, they were unaware of the new equipment that had been delivered.
After a short speech by Teresa, the two lucky racers were surprised with their customized racing chairs. The look on their face as the racing chairs were rolled up was pure shock and joy.
"For them to be able to get their own equipment that's fitted specifically for them, that they then get to compete with for the next few years, it's actually difficult to put into words" said Teresa after the announcement.
After some cheers and applause by the other athletes and family members, the racers geared up and got right to work with their training.
Training this time of year is crucial for the athletes, as they prepare for their upcoming competitions.
"We have 14 athletes from Spokane who qualified for junior nationals to be able to compete in track and field, so Monday morning we leave at 4:00am to be able to go down to Denver Colorado and compete there" said Teresa.
In addition, the wheelchair basketball team made it to nationals and will be headed to Texas to compete there as well.
But as if that wasn't enough, ParaSport Spokane has two athletes that qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic games. 18-year-old Hannah Dederick and Jaleen Roberts both will be headed to Tokyo on August 10th, along with Teresa and her husband who have been selected to coach in the Paralympic games.
"It's been a great and challenging season to not only push ourselves but also push to be the best" said Hannah Dederick about her training this year. Dederick is currently ranked 2nd in the world in her events.
Teresa also added that the Spokane community has stepped up in big ways to help support the athletes during these events.
"I've lived all over the country and I feel extremely blessed to have landed basically here in Spokane. To be able to do ParaSport Spokane and to be in a community that knows how to embrace nonprofits and gets that and gets sports, and then on top of that, gets paralympics, you really don't necessarily see that in a lot of communities and I feel like Spokane has done an incredible job" said Teresa Skinner.
The 2021 Tokyo Paralympic games are set to kick off on August 24 and go through September 5. Hannah Dederick will be competing in the racing events and Jaleen Roberts will be competing in the long jump.