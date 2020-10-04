SPOKANE, Wash., - Parents of kindergarten students in several Spokane area districts are preparing for a phased return to in-person learning starting this week.
Janessa Lawson's son, Oliver, will physically head back to school with his fellow Central Valley School District kindergarten students on Monday.
His mom has some mixed feelings.
"I'm already a little bit familiar with the protocols they've been doing for COVID, which I think has helped make me feel a little more comfortable sending him back for regular programs, but I'm kind of on the fence about it," Lawson said. "It's definitely been a weird year."
Part of what makes it odd in her eyes is how much the attitude toward going back to school has changed in the last few months.
"In August, Dr. Lutz was very... he condemned the schools for going back," Lawson said. "The numbers haven't changed all that much, but yet the medical advice has kind of done a 180."
In September, the Spokane Regional Health District released a statement from Dr. Lutz in support of transitioning K-2 students back to in-person learning. It reads in part, "On one hand, we are ensuring the health and well-being of our community, and on the other we have to care for the mental wellness and address academic disparities among students - especially for our youngest learners."
Lawson said the social and emotional components are a huge benefit of heading back to class. She said Oliver is excited to be back with his friends and run around during recess. Plus, he already physically goes to school for a few hours a week for help with his speech and other skills.
Lawson is happy with what she's seen from CVSD so far, but she's still concerned her son hasn't seen the last of virtual learning.
"It's been really small groups. They wear masks and they're amazing from what I've seen at compliance with the safety protocols and everything, but I am worried about how well that's going to work when it's expanded," Lawson said.
More information about district plans to return to in-person learning is available here.
