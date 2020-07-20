SPOKANE, Wash. - Mirror Pond in Manito Park is a quiet, calm place to sit with friends or family, and look out onto the water.
The operative word there is "look," you aren't supposed to get in. Though, that didn't stop several kids from hopping in to swim and paddle board on the water over the weekend.
"That was kind of shocking to see some kids out there," Spokane Parks and Recreation's Carl Strong said.
Swimming in the Mirror Pond is actually illegal, it's against the Spokane Municipal Code. In fact, you're not allowed to swim in any pond in a Spokane park.
That rule exists for a few reasons. One of them being that there aren't any lifeguards on duty. With the murky water in the ponds, it could be unsafe to get into the water.
The Mirror Pond is also a habitat for many species, swimming in the pond can disturb wildlife.
"We want to keep it in that natural state, keep people out of it and keep them safe," Strong said.
Spokane Parks and Recreation is trying to create a pond full of species natural to our area, and reduce invasive species introduced by the public (i.e. goldfish, etc.).
There aren't any signs up asking people not to swim, Strong said that's because it doesn't happen very often at all. Though, park officials are working to put up signs to help the public remember to keep their pets on leashes and avoid feeding wildlife in the park.
The Mirror Pond has only been back open for a few weeks after a months-long restoration process to protect wildlife and clarify the pond's water. Part of the pond is even still under construction.
"We still have about 600 plants to plant which we're going to do that with some staff efforts," Strong said.
As Spokane Parks and Recreation works to perfect the Mirror Pond, with the help of the Friends of Manito and grant funding, they ask that people use caution while walking around it and of course, stay out of the pond itself.
If you see others swimming in the pond, Strong recommends that you either call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, or notify a nearby park employee.
