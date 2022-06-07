SPOKANE Wash. - Spokane Parks and Recreation released their 2022 Summer Activity Guide Monday.
The guide provides a variety of summer activities including athletics, art, and outdoor recreation. The guide is available online, at local libraries and at City Hall.
Aquatics:
Spokane City aquatic centers are open for regular season swimming from June 20 to August 26. The six aquatic centers in Spokane are the Comstock, AM Cannon, Hillyard, Liberty, Shadle and Witter locations.
Register online for a SplashPass to receive free admission to any of the six city aquatic centers during open swim hours.
All aquatic centers can be privately rented for events. For more information, contact the aquatics hotline at (509) 625-6960.
Kayak rentals on the Little Spokane River are available on Saturdays and Sundays from July 2 to September 4. Shuttle rides to the Little Spokane River can be added to the rental for an additional cost.
Aquatic camps, certification programs, and swim lessons are available for registration throughout the summer. There are options for swimmers of all ages.
Beginning on August 28, people can bring their dogs to the aquatic centers for the Doggie Dip, the last swim of the season. Spokane Parks and Recreation partnered with SpokAnimal to raise money for the High Bridge Dog Park at this event.
Arts:
The Corbin Art Center is providing summer camps for youth between the ages of three and 16. Camps for younger children include themes of barnyard animals, rodeos, and superheroes. Camps for older children feature lessons in sewing.
Riverfront Park:
Riverfront Eats, featuring food trucks and live music, will take place Tuesdays from June to August.
Riverfront Moves will take place throughout the summer. Attendants can participate in workouts such as yoga, Pilates, and barre.
Free movies will be shown in the Pavillion on July 6, 20 and 27, and August 3. The movie selections have yet to be revealed.
A fireworks display will light up the sky on July 4th, featuring a Spokane Symphony concert in the Pavillion. Attendance is free and the festivities begin at 9:00 p.m.
Outdoor Recreation:
There are guided hikes around the Spokane area throughout June, July and August. Hikes teach participants about subjects ranging from huckleberry picking to the life of Spokane Chief Garry.
Venture out on the water to take part in tours and classes on kayaking, white-water rafting, and paddleboarding. There are options for everyone, from beginner paddleboard classes to a tour of Gardner Cave.
Youth camps feature activities such as rock climbing, archery, and disc golf. There are options for children aged five to 16.
Athletics:
Summer camps and classes available for people of all ages, from youth sports camps provided through Skyhawks to local classes on yoga and martial arts.
Sports leagues for both adults and youth are accepting players in sports such as cornhole, volleyball, lawn bowling and softball.
Therapeutic Activities
Spokane Parks and Recreation provides activities for people living with disabilities through their Therapeutic Recreation Services. Guests can enjoy sports, tours and hikes around the area.
For those that prefer the arts to sports, there are classes on music, dance and painting available.
In addition to individual classes, people can attend Funshine Day Camp. Campers can participate in activities including music, crafts and science experiments.
The full 2022 Summer Activity Guide can be viewed online.