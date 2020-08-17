SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Parks & Recreation will be holding its first-ever rec. Cornhole league starting next month.
Officials say the inaugural Cornhole league will have competitive, recreational and high school divisions. SPRD says social distancing will be followed and the league can operate under phase 2 guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league begins on Sep. 16-17 and takes place on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex. Teams would play two games (up to six matches) a night for four weeks of league play prior to a single-elimination tournament the final week.
The registration deadline is Sep. 9 with fees at $30 a team (2 individuals, 1 alternate allowed) or $25 for high school teams.
