Spokane parks and rec

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the weather getting nicer and the grass getting greener, Spokane Parks & Recreation is looking to hire seasonal workers to help maintain parks and facilities.

CURRENT POSITIONS:

  • Park Grounds
  • Golf Maintenance
  • Riverfront Park Attractions Attendant
  • Recreation day camp leaders
  • Athletic league site leads and sports officials
  • River shuttle operations
  • Lifeguard, swim instructors, and aquatic facilities support
  • Park Rangers

Wage is competitive and ranges from $15-22 per hour depending prior experience and the job's responsibility. Seasonal employees who work 30 hours, or more, a week are eligible for medical benefits.

“Just like much of the country, we’re struggling to hire the support we need,” Spokane Parks & Recreation Director Garett Jones said. “Our temporary-seasonal staff are the backbone of our organization – they keep our parks clean and green, our restrooms and attractions open, our pools safe, and recreation programs enjoyable and accessible for all. I started with Parks & Recreation as a temp-seasonal; these jobs are not only valuable to the community, but can also lead to an amazing career.”

If you're interested in applying, click here.

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!