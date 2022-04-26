SPOKANE, Wash. - With the weather getting nicer and the grass getting greener, Spokane Parks & Recreation is looking to hire seasonal workers to help maintain parks and facilities.
CURRENT POSITIONS:
- Park Grounds
- Golf Maintenance
- Riverfront Park Attractions Attendant
- Recreation day camp leaders
- Athletic league site leads and sports officials
- River shuttle operations
- Lifeguard, swim instructors, and aquatic facilities support
- Park Rangers
Wage is competitive and ranges from $15-22 per hour depending prior experience and the job's responsibility. Seasonal employees who work 30 hours, or more, a week are eligible for medical benefits.
“Just like much of the country, we’re struggling to hire the support we need,” Spokane Parks & Recreation Director Garett Jones said. “Our temporary-seasonal staff are the backbone of our organization – they keep our parks clean and green, our restrooms and attractions open, our pools safe, and recreation programs enjoyable and accessible for all. I started with Parks & Recreation as a temp-seasonal; these jobs are not only valuable to the community, but can also lead to an amazing career.”
If you're interested in applying, click here.