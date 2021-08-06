SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Parks & Recreation is creating a roadmap for the next 10 years, and wants to hear from the community through a survey.
The survey will seek to find out what the community wants from their parks and natural lands, where they see gaps, and how their neighborhood parks can be improved.
The survey is open until Monday, August 9 at www.SpokaneParksMasterPlan.org.
“Looking back, we invested in our aquatic centers in 2008, then Riverfront Park over the past few years; this master plan will tell us where to focus our energy and investment over the next 10 years,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation at the City of Spokane. “This gives us an opportunity to hear from our community what they want next. How can your neighborhood park be improved, what are the gaps, what do you want to see more of? We want the public to drive this plan, and we’d love to hear from everyone.”
Survey feedback will shape Parks & Recreation’s Master Plan. The plan will identify and address gaps in our park system, and guide development of park programming to enhance recreational offerings. The final plan document will guide the Parks & Recreation Division’s focus, direction, and spending over the next ten years.