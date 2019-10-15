SPOKANE, Wash. - Morningstar Baptist Church Pastor, Walter Kendricks, is not someone who would be frightened by the kind of hate that confronted him Monday afternoon.
Instead, he said he is saddened by it and is concerned for the people who go to his church, and for the community at large.
Morningstar Baptist Church is located in North Spokane. On Monday afternoon, a neighbor called Pastor Kendricks to make a disturbing report.
Pastor Kendricks said the neighbor found flyers posted outside the church that made some disturbing claims, including a call for "genocide to subhumans" and for people to "turn their sadness into rage", all promoted by a group called "Feuerkrieg Division."
Pastor Kendricks said he's never head of the group before. Feuerkrieg Division, also called FKD, roughly translates to "Fire War."
It’s a neo-nazi group that is known for posting propaganda flyers in cities across the country.
On the internet, the group reported they now have a "cell" in Washington, along with pictures posted outside the Morningstar Baptist Church.
The Anti-Defamation League has talked extensively about the group. They say FKD was established just last year and has about three dozen known members. The group is very active online and spends a lot of time distributing flyers that promote racism and violence.
Pastor Kendricks told KHQ he hopes that people see this story and it moves them to do something to stop the hate.
"I would hope that people find their voices," Pastor Kendricks said. "I hope they find it within themselves to confront hate and to join me in saying 'no, not here in Spokane. We’re not putting up with it.'"
