SPOKANE, Wash. - A violent offender with a history of domestic violence is currently in the Spokane County Jail facing two assault charges stemming from a domestic violence incident on February 14.
Spokane Police Officers arrested Ronnie Denell Lacy, 39, after a neighbor called 911 to report hearing a woman screaming that her boyfriend had a knife in their apartment complex.
The victim and witnesses told police officers that Lacy accused the victim of stealing his phone and got angry with her when he was unable to find it in her belongings.
According to Spokane Police, the victim said Lacy then punched her in the head. When she tried to pushed him away to defend herself, the suspect grabbed a knife and started to approach her.
Lacy fled the apartment when the victim pleaded with him to stop because "she did not want to die."
Spokane Police Officers were able to catch to Lacy on the 700 block of west Third Avenue on February 14. He was arrested and booked into jail on charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Lacy has an extensive criminal history, including multiple assaults, two felony arrests, two violations of no contact orders, a count of bribing a witness, and multiple domestic violence incidents.
According to the Spokane County Jail Roster, Lacy is being held in the Spokane County Jail on $7,500 bond. Since being booked into jail, Lacy has also been charged with possession of stolen property in the second degree.
According to the release by the Spokane Police Department, if Lacy is convicted of second degree assault, a felony charge in Washington state, it would be his third strike.
In Washington state, if a person is convicted of three separate serious crimes, including rape, robbery, child molestation, serious assault, manslaughter or murder, they can be sentence to life in prison without the possibility of release. It is known as the "Three Strike Policy," and it applies to persistent offenders.
