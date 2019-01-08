As the investigation continues for a deadly officer-involved shooting in Spokane late Monday night, the Spokane Police Chief made a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying that there was no gun recovered from the scene.
SPD Chief Craig Meidl said while the officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Spokane Investigative Regional Response (SIRR) Team, he provided some updates in an effort to be open and transparent without jeopardizing the investigation.
SPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Montgomery Ave. after a call advising a neighbor was firing a gun at them. The caller, neighbor witnesses and officers had advised hearing what they believed to be gun shots. Officers additionally observed the suspect holding a long object, believed to be consistent with a rifle or shotgun.
Investigators recovered a baseball bat from the scene Tuesday and no firearm was located. The SIRR team will continue investigating and body cam footage from officers on scene will be reviewed.
The suspect, 35-year-old David M. Novak, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner.