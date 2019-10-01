SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department continues to seek the public's help in numerous missing person cases around the area.
There are currently 16 missing person cases on the SPD's page as of Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019. Anyone who may have seen any of these people or have further information on their whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference the SPD case number associated with the person.
The SPD has the following missing person cases open:
Edward Peterson Jr., 08/10/1976
Edward was last seen in Spokane on or around 9/9/19 by medical personnel. Edward may be suffering from mental health issues and may need assistance. Edward is unfamiliar with Spokane and may travel to Salt Lake City. Last seen wearing black Hurley hoodie & black pants.
If you have any information regarding Edward Peterson, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20178067.
Morgan Griesinger, 11/14/1988
Morgan has not contacted family since 8/15/19. Law enforcement has had contact with her since this time but prior to her being reported as missing. Morgan is transient and was last known to be with her boyfriend Danny Romero.
If you have any information regarding Morgan Griesinger, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20179291.
Kristen Ackerman, 11/22/1989
Kristen has not been in contact with family since 9/19/19. She is actively using drugs and her current whereabouts are unknown.
If you have any information regarding Kristen Ackerman, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20182143.
Nicholas Spencley, 12/02/1990
Nick has not been seen or heard from by his family since 9/14/19. Nick typically has frequent contact with his family and they report this is unusual behavior for him not to have make contact.
If you have any information regarding Nicholas Spencley, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20183211.
Susan Lyghts, 05/14/1987
Susan has not been heard from or seen since 8/27/19 after leaving her brother's apartment in Southeast Spokane. Susan left her belongings behind. Susan has been experiencing depression and it is unknown where she would go.
If you have any information Susan Lyghts, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20166648.
Carrie Major, 03/30/1975
Family reports that Carrie has not contacted them since mid-August. Carrie was last known to be homeless.
If you have any information regarding Carrie Major, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20165986.
Purnell Perry, 03/08/1978
Family has not heard from Purnell since 6/1/19 when he said he was being kicked out of Catholic Charities. Purnell is transient and uses a wheelchair.
If you have any information regarding Purnell Perry, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20153154.
Jacqueline Pagel, 03/25/1971
Family has not spoken to Jacqueline since last year. They do not have regular contact with her. It is unknown where Jacqueline may be at this time. There is no information indicating Jacqueline is in any danger.
If you have any information regarding Jacqueline Pagel, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20150360.
Kaylah Shoupe aka Kaylah Haine, 09/21/2001
Kaylah has been on the run for several months and was last known to be staying with her biological mom, Leanne Haine
If you have any information regarding Kaylah Shoupe, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD Case 2019-20000806.
Savannah Leander, 10/27/2002
Savannah has been on the run since October 2018. May be with her boyfriend, Austin Olson.
If you have any information regarding Savannah Leander, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD Case 2018-20213493.
Amery Bohland aka Amery Kenny David, 10/07/1991
Amery was last heard from by family in the Philippines in October 2016. Amery’s parents claim she was last known to be in the Spokane area and was married to John Bohland. No record of Amery or John has been found at this time.
If you have any information regarding Amery Bohland, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20108211.
Soundra J. Ford, 11/23/1965
Soundra hasn’t contacted family since April 2016. Law enforcement has not been able to contact Soundra’s family to confirm if she’s still missing. Soundra may have moved from Washington State. Law enforcement has not been able to contact the complainant, Soundra’s daughter, to get a status update and no other family has been identified.
If you have any information regarding Soundra Ford, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20071056.
Harry A. Tobler, 11/22/1965
Harry’s sister reports that family hasn’t seen or heard from Harry since August of 2018. Harry is transient and was last known to be staying at the UGM Men’s Shelter but family states he is no longer there.
If you have any information regarding Harry Tobler, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2019-20034496.
Cassandra “Cassie” R. Aldrich, 01/15/1963
Cassandra was reported missing by her then fiancée, Joshua Thomsen, on 3/20/18 both transient at the time. Joshua has been unreachable to confirm whether Cassandra is still missing. It is believe that Cassandra is transient at this time and may have left the Spokane area since the time of this report.
If you have any information regarding Daniel Foss, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20051414.
Antonio “Tony” Lagrou, 06/03/88
Family has not spoken with Tony since 12/01/17 when he was at work release. It is unlike Tony not to contact family in this amount of time. Tony has ties to Omak but may be in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Tony Lagrou, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20164434.
Ron Smith, 08/21/1945
Ron Smith was reported as missing by a complainant that drove through Spokane. Ron was reportedly picked up hitch hiking in Montana and brought to Spokane on 4/25/18. Ron told the complainant that he was trying to make his way back to Bakersfield, CA where his ranch was. Ron was staying at the Days Inn downtown. Ron never got on the train the next day. Ron's information cannot be confirmed as no record of Ron Smith with this date of birth can be found. Ron was reported to be wearing a straw cowboy hat with a veteran pin, blue jeans, vest and cowboy boots. He looked to be 60 years old, had silver hair and silver trimmed beard.
If you have any information regarding Ron Smith, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20076435.