SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has confirmed that 55-year-old Dale Kellerher was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to the "Porch Pooer" incident on the lower South Hill.
Kellerher was picked up at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday morning and has an outstanding warrant.
He was booked in to the Spokane County Jail for defecating in public and malicious mischief, both misdemeanor crimes. Kellerher was released sometime shortly after he was booked into jail.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the victim, the lower South Hill "Porch Pooper" is in police custody. According to Spokane Police, the suspect told them he "just had to go."
The victim told KHQ that the suspect said he didn't know the victim and didn't poop on her porch as revenge. Instead, the suspect said it was an emergency and had to do.
The victim told KHQ’s Hayley Guenthner that she’s grateful this wasn’t a targeted pooping incident and that next time, she just hopes he’ll use an actual bathroom and not her front porch.
He's being booked for one count of malicious mischief. KHQ is working to confirm additional information with the Spokane Police Department.
