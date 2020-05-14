SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have taken two suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, into custody from a shooting at Cannon Park earlier this month.
Major Crimes Detectives recently developed two suspects from the shooting on Sunday, May 3.
Wednesday evening, SPD took 18-year-old Daunte Frazier and a 16-year-old juvenile male into custody from a residence in the area of 1700 W. Boone Ave.
Frazier was booked into the Spokane County Jail for eight counts of first-degree assault. The juvenile was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for three counts of first-degree assault. Additional assault charges are expected for the juvenile.
Multiple people were injured in the shooting on the east side of Cannon Park in West Central Spokane. The investigation is ongoing.
