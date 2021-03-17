SPOKANE, Wash. – Dr. Jason Dreyer is being investigated by the department of health for allegedly pushing unnecessary surgeries on patients for his own financial gain.
The more invasive, the more financially lucrative, that's for any doctor.
According to the Washington Department of Health Dr. Dreyer worked at Providence St. Mary Medical center in Walla Walla, Washington.
A statement of facts from the state health board documents the case against Dr. Dreyer, all over the course of three years, from 2014 to 2017.
The documents show that Dr. Dreyer performed a spinal fusion on a 66-year-old man. But a board of doctors who went over Dr. Dreyer's notes, said the evidence, x-rays and MRI's, did not support the need for the surgery.
D.O.H also said there were seven cases where Dr Dreyer simply used "cut and paste" language in patient charts.
After reviewing all of the materials a panel of doctors found:
"…the allegations and exhibits support a finding that there is an immediate threat of harm to the public."
In the meantime, Dreyer’s license has been restricted, meaning he is not allowed to perform any surgeries until the charges are resolved. Dr. Dreyer has until April first to appeal the decision made by the board to restrict his license.
We have reached out to Dr. Dreyer’s office but have not heard back yet. We were able to talk to some of his patients who stand by him and his practices. One patient even said:
“He gave my life back to me.”
We also reached out to the Department of Health who told us the investigation was prompted by a complaint, and if we want more information on the complaint we must submit a public records request. We are in the process of filing that request.