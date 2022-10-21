SPOKANE, Wash. - The temperatures are dropping, the rain is coming, and so is the flu.
“We’re coming out of two relatively mild flu seasons in the last two years, and this one is going to be worse,” Providence Urgent Care Physician Rob Lichfield said.
Dr. Rob Lichfield says the flu is here, and he urges the community to remember how serious this virus is.
“Most patients will be sicker with influenza than they will with COVID,” Lichfield said. “They have worse symptoms, fatigue, body ache, fever, they’re miserable."
Lichfield claims he sees a lot of patients with COVID. "Sometimes they’re sick with COVID, but the symptoms aren’t nearly as bad.”
Complacency and Vigilance
It has been nearly three years since COVID-19 entered our lives, causing the worldwide pandemic. Communities in Washington responded to the novel corona virus with fear, action, and due caution.
The influenza virus has been around for ages, and sometimes goes forgotten since its deadliest peak in the 1918 global outbreak that left millions dead. At that time, there were no vaccines to protect the public, and no antibiotics to fight off secondary infections. Health professionals could only encourage social distancing, masking, and restrict large public gatherings to keep people safe. Thanks in large part to advancements in modern medicine and inoculation, subsequent large outbreaks of influenza have been far more manageable.
However, influenza can still pose risks.
“We’re seeing the severity in the hospitalizations of COVID come down considerably. Influenza remains a threat,” Lichfield said.
According to Dr. Lichfield, the usual symptoms such as sore throat, coughing, body aches, are heightened with this season's flu. He recommends that everyone get their flu shot, especially younger children.
“Influenza will accelerate in a community exponentially,” Lichfield said. “With influenza it is absolutely blatant, every one of us is recommended to get vaccinated.”
Because there are different strains of influenza each year, it is not possible to guess which strain will dominate the flu season before it hits. Experts worldwide work to identify and monitor the spread of the virus and determine which strain to inoculate against each year. This is why yearly flu shots are encouraged.
The Numbers
You can stay updated on the latest influenza data on the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website, including the dominate strain, hospitalizations, and number of deaths nationwide at the weekly influenza surveillance report. The Washington State Department of Health (DoH) also releases statewide information for current and past seasons.
An annual bump of deaths due to influenza is expected and was observed before the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to the data gathered on pnuemonia, influenza, and COVID deaths. During the height of the pandemic, influenza deaths were exceptionally low.
In Washington, no one died from the flu during the 2020-21 season, while 67 died during the 2021-22 season, the only time since 2015-16 do see less than 100 deaths and well below the annual average.
As people begin to gather again, influenza is inevitable. In some states, the influenza-like illness numbers are already well above average. especially in the south, southeastern, and some eastern states.
While Washington State sits in the minimal category, this is likely to change as the season progresses.
The Washington DoH announced two deaths statewide due to influenza this week, the first of the season. The number of pediatric deaths from influenza nationwide remains at zero.
The weekly Washington DoH report does state two adults between the ages of 50-64 have died this year due to the flu.
Symptom Severity
Lichfield made it clear it is crucial for kids, specifically under the age of five years old, to get their flu shot. Now, you may be thinking: kids were the last to receive the Covid vaccine, so why should they be the first to receive the flu shot? Well, Lichfield says the flu is not the same beast as Covid.
“COVID has not affected younger children the way influenza does, in fact, influenza is far more dangerous for younger children than COVID is,” Lichfield said.
Researchers at the University of Michigan indicate this finding to be mostly true, with children with influenza more likely to fall between eight months and five years of age, while most children with COVID fell between five to 17-years-old. The study also found COVID patients tended to remain hospitalized longer, while those with influenza were more likely to experience a secondary bacterial infection, such as pneumonia, findings backed up by the CDC. Critically ill children with either virus have comparable outcomes in terms of needing breathing support or blood pressure medicines to treat shock.
With both viruses, it remains the case that those most vulnerable are adults older than 65, those with underlying health conditions, those who are pregnant, and the immunocompromised.
The CDC, however, states for those who do develop severe cases of either illness, those with COVID are still more likely to need hospitalization, tend to stay sick for longer, and are more likely to die from the disease. Those who catch even mild cases of COVID are also more likely to experience post-illnesses symptoms.
However, the symptoms of both viruses can be very similar, making it impossible to know whether you are sick with influenza or COVID without testing.
"Having a medical professional administer a specific test that detects both flu and COVID-19 allows you to get diagnosed and treated for the specific virus you have more quickly," they state. "Getting treated early for COVID-19 and flu can reduce your risk of getting very sick."
Symptoms of both viral infections include:
- Fever or feeling feverish/having chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea (more frequent in children with flu, but can occur in any age with COVID-19)
- Change in or loss of taste or smell, although this is more frequent with COVID-19.
Staying Healthy
Treatment for COVID is still developing, with limited antiviral options available. Guidelines instead encourage a focus on symptom management and supportive care for patients not at-risk of progressing to severe COVID.
For influenza, there are effective antivirals available and FDA approved. With patients who become hospitalized, there is a higher risk of complications and secondary infections, so antiviral medication is recommended as soon as possible in those instances.
Of course, it's always better to prevent a disease than treat it, and vaccines are available for both diseases.
Vaccines are strongly encouraged for all high-risk groups. According to Lichfield, adults 65 and older especially should prioritize getting their flu shot.
“The younger we are, and the older we are, is when it’s more imperative for us to be vaccinated against influenza," he said. "That’s when we’re the most at risk."
Lichfield also said it is completely safe to receive your influenza and COVID vaccines at the same time.
For those who are unable to or are not comfortable getting vaccinated, Lichfield said masking up and social distancing is the best way to keep the flu away. And of course, proper handwashing procedure is always encouraged!
To find where you can get the flu vaccine near you, visit: Vaccines.gov
The DoH reminds Washington residents:
- In Washington, all children under age 19 get flu vaccines and other recommended vaccines at no cost.
- The provider may charge an administration fee to give the vaccine. You can ask them to waive this fee if you cannot afford it.
- Most insurance plans, including Medicare part B, cover the cost of flu vaccine for adults.
- Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can both be received in the same day, or even the same visit for convenience.
- Talk to your local health department for information about other no-cost flu vaccine options that may be available in your community.