Spokane piano teacher and performer inducted into Steinway Piano Hall of Fame

A Spokane piano teacher is really hitting the high notes after being inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame.
According to a press release from Steinway & Sons, Jody Graves will be recognized for her commitment and passion for educating students about piano.
Dr. Graves has a diverse and active performing career on top of teaching students including performing concerts in Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East regions where she has served as a Cultural Ambassador for the U.S. State Department.
This fall, Dr. Graves alongside 42 other teachers in the U.S. and Canada were inducted in New York City.
