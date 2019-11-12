Spokane piano teacher and performer inducted into Steinway Piano Hall of Fame

 A Spokane piano teacher is really hitting the high notes after being inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame.

According to a press release from Steinway & Sons, Jody Graves will be recognized for her commitment and passion for educating students about piano. 

Dr. Graves has a diverse and active performing career on top of teaching students including performing concerts in Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East regions where she has served as a Cultural Ambassador for the U.S. State Department. 

This fall, Dr. Graves alongside 42 other teachers in the U.S. and Canada were inducted in New York City. 

