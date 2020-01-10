Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW SHIFTING INTO IDAHO AND EASTERN THIRD OF WASHINGTON THIS EVENING... .SNOW WILL TAPER OFF IN THE LEE OF THE CASCADES AND ACROSS THE WESTERN COLUMBIA BASIN AND OKANOGAN VALLEY. MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE IDAHO PANHANDLE AND EASTERN REACHES OF WASHINGTON THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS. SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE IN THE NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS OF WASHINGTON AND IDAHO PANHANDLE THROUGH SATURDAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 25 MPH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN LOCAL AREAS OF DRIFTING SNOW. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE AND WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&