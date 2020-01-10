SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow response crews in Spokane have been plowing, sanding and deicing in arterials since snow began falling at about 8:30 Friday. Now, they're moving into the residential areas.
Snow teams will start heading into neighborhoods at 5:30 pm when the second shift of the day arrives.
City crews will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until all city streets have been plowed. additional crews from water and wastewater will be a part of plowing efforts and between 50 to 60 pieces of equipment will be working.
Shelters and warming centers are also equipped to take additional people when temperatures are expected to drop next week.
A full-city plow should take about three days to complete. However, it could take longer as more snow is expected over the next couple of days and crews will need to rework arterials and other locations.
The order that residential routes will be plowed can be viewed on the city's website HERE. The city's residential plow route map can also be viewed HERE.
Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist plows.
Parking restrictions are also in place in downtown Spokane. On snowy days, on-street parking will be prohibited between midnight and 6:00 am so parking bays can be plowed out.
Crews will work to plow snow away from the curb to help keep snow away from sidewalks. Snow might also be pushed to center medians in some cases. Downtown plowing has not yet been scheduled.
The city is asking citizens to clear a 36-inch pedestrian path on sidewalks and assist neighbors who may need help removing snow from their driveways and sidewalks.
Seniors or disabled individuals can call 311 to connect with resources for shoveling sidewalks.
The city is also reminding citizens not to shovel snow into the street, but back into their yards. Clear snow off parked cars to allow plow drivers to see them better and consider clearing snow and ice around mailboxes and storm drains.
While driving in winter conditions, the city is asking drivers to slow down, be patient and drive according to conditions. Don't follow plows closely and don't try to pass plow trucks.
